Dear Annie: Over the past few months, I have received invitations to a 1-year-old’s birthday party, a graduation and a wedding reception (not the wedding). In each case, the inviter was an acquaintance whom I know casually. I don’t consider any of them to be a close friend, especially the graduate, whom I am “friends” with on social media but haven’t seen or spoken to in over a year and a half.
All of the invitations were sent electronically. I am wondering whether the new world of technology has cheapened the tradition of celebrations. I can’t help but feel that the invitations were not sincere and I was just included on mass lists of invitees gathered from social media. Receiving them has made me feel used, in a way.
I do not plan on attending any of the events. The dilemma I am facing is whether to send gifts. I was always taught that if I receive an invitation to an event, I should give a present even if I am unable to attend. However, I am confused about what is expected in situations such as these. I want to do the right thing but not feel taken advantage of.
— Unsure in Texas
Dear Unsure: An invitation is not an obligation. That goes for both gifts and attendance. You should worry about buying a gift only if you’re going to attend, and you should attend only if you truly care to.
If not, sending your regrets and best wishes is more than sufficient.
