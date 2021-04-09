Dear Heloise: I’ve worked as a plus-size model for the last six years, and I’ve seen how dressing can help flatter a full-figured woman. Here are a few hints:
Stay away from over-sized clothing or anything that looks like a tent.
Wear the right undergarments that smooth out lines and support your figure.
Wear heels rather than flats with your skirts and dresses.
You don’t have to wear dark colors. Use the same color top and bottom to achieve a slimmer look. Hem lines at the knee or a little lower.
Don’t wear tight clothing. It will only make you look larger. No large prints below the waist.
Don’t forget your makeup. Accentuate your eyes or lips or your hair using current trends.
— Ashley G., Dallas
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.