Dear Heloise: Just a reminder to those who have an elderly relative in a nursing home: Cards, letters and a phone call every now and then means the world to people who feel as if they have been warehoused and forgotten before they die. I’ve seen far too many elderly folks who don’t receive any attention from relatives or even a phone call to say “hello.” Families never seem to have the time or interest in taking them anywhere. If your readers have a relative who lives alone, or is in a nursing home or assisted living, and can walk, take them to lunch or dinner once in a while. Bring them candy, a book, a magazine or just about any surprise gift. Anything from a scarf to a fancy soap will make them happy.
