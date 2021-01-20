Dear Heloise: I think one of my all-time favorite recipes of yours is your War Cake. We remodeled our kitchen recently, and now I can’t find the recipe. Would you please re-print that recipe?
— Sophia P., Darby, Mont.
Sophia, this is one of my most requested recipes, and it is so easy to make. Here it is.
War Cake
Using a medium to large cooking pot or pan, mix together 2 cups brown sugar, 2 cups hot water and 2 teaspoons shortening. Add 1/2 to 3/4 cups raisins, 1 teaspoon each of salt, cinnamon and cloves. Boil for 5 minutes after the mixture begins to bubble. When the mixture is cold (and it MUST be cold), add 3 cups of flour and 1 teaspoon of baking soda that has been dissolved in a couple teaspoons of hot water. Mix well. Pour into a greased tube pan and bake for about 1 hour at 350-375 degrees.
— Heloise
