Dear Heloise: Here’s a trick for getting rid of raccoons in the attic. To my knowledge, it’s been tested three times and worked each time. Simply put a radio turned up loud in the attic. The raccoons apparently can’t stand it and leave!
My neighbor had a mom and three little ones in her attic. She put the radio in her attic, and the raccoons were gone within hours. We watched mom take them out via her mouth one at a time. The quote to have a pest control company remove the raccoons was $1,000. My neighbor loves me!
— Mike in New Jersey
