Dear Heloise: I’ve seen many recent suggestions for “youngsters” just starting out. One very overlooked, but incredibly important, suggestion is to inform your kids to find out where their water meter is. They should also understand how it works and how to manually shut it off in case of a plumbing emergency.
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple father charged in death of 6-week-old Killeen boy
- 2 Temple residents who allegedly hid in laundromat indicted on burglary charge
- Belton teen indicted on sexual abuse charge
- Jail mail: In letter, Marks questions evidence, reporting in his capital murder case
- Ann Marie Paruzinski, age 69 of Belton, died Wednesday,
- Killeen Police investigating drowning death at local hotel
- ‘So much excitement’: Bra Brunch raises funds for breast cancer awareness
- Janet Fay (Mikulas) Odstrcil, age 84, of Temple, died Thursday,
- Road closures planned for Lake Belton parks
- Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field