Dear Readers: I get so many letters asking for my Cookies From Cake Mix recipe to be reprinted. It’s not only easy, it’s especially fun to do with children as a way to introduce them to cooking and baking. Afterward, they can eat the finished product! Although the boxed cake manufacturers have changed the amount of content in their boxes, this recipe can work with the reduced amount of product as well.
— Heloise
Heloise’s Cookies From Cake Mix:
Select any flavor cake mix you’d like and add up to 1/4 cup of chopped nuts, raisins or chocolate chips.
1 (18.25 ounce) box cake mix
2 eggs
1/2 cup vegetable oil
Preheat the oven to 350 F. Mix ONLY the above ingredients in a large bowl until blended. Drop spoonfuls onto an ungreased baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Put the baking sheet on the middle rack and bake for 8 to 10 minutes. You must watch them carefully, because they will brown quickly. Ovens vary, so stand by for the first batch.