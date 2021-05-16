Dear Annie: Unfortunately, like a lot of people, I have sent out too many sympathy cards this past year. And many families opting for no visitation and sometimes even no services, it’s hard to come up with something other than flowers or food. I have copied an idea from a friend when my own mother passed away years ago. I now include stamps with my card. You can buy forever stamps for around $10. They fit nicely in a card and are very practical and useful. Plus, they last “forever,” so people can use them as they’re needed.
— Sympathy Stamps
Dear Stamps: What a great idea. Thank you for sharing!
Where to write: Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie @creators.com.