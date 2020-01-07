Dear Heloise: My daughter was looking for an opportunity to earn extra money. She was invited to join a direct sales company, sometimes called multilevel marketing, pyramid selling, a home-based business or network marketing. I would advise your readers: Be wary.
This type of business touts itself as a wonderful chance to host parties, meet people and sell products you use and love. So what’s the problem?
She was a salesperson, which is fine, but she purchased the products from the company, then turned around and tried to sell them, either online or at home parties. This required a large outlay of cash. Storing the merchandise and participating in training also were problematic and time-consuming.
In addition, a huge part of the job is recruiting others to join her team, or “downline.” She then earned money from their sales; it is not easy.
— Helen M. in Michigan
Helen, many people who try this come up short and are left with merchandise they can’t sell. Readers, check out the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov for more information.
— Heloise
