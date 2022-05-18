Dear Heloise: You had a marinade that tasted great with beef, veal or lamb. Unfortunately, my son and his wife were here, and I think they walked off with my recipe for that marinade because they loved it! Would you reprint that recipe for me and other “hardcore grillers” who love to cook outdoors?

— Chuck W., Flatwoods, Ky.

Chuck, of course I’ll reprint that recipe. For marinating beef or lamb, this marinade is perfect. You’ll need:

1 cup white or red wine

1/4 cup cider vinegar

1 cup salad oil

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon tarragon

1 bay leaf, crushed into small pieces

1/2 teaspoon thyme or marjoram

1 large clove garlic, finely chopped

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and use as you would a commercial marinade.

Warning: Once you use a marinade, throw it out and don’t reuse it. Raw meat has bacteria and could cross-contaminate other foods. Also, according to the USDA, you should never marinade poultry or pork at room temperature. Actually, I would never marinate anything at room temperature. If you enjoy marinating your meats, use a glass or plastic bowl rather than a metal one.

 — Heloise