Dear Heloise: You had a marinade that tasted great with beef, veal or lamb. Unfortunately, my son and his wife were here, and I think they walked off with my recipe for that marinade because they loved it! Would you reprint that recipe for me and other “hardcore grillers” who love to cook outdoors?
— Chuck W., Flatwoods, Ky.
Chuck, of course I’ll reprint that recipe. For marinating beef or lamb, this marinade is perfect. You’ll need:
1 cup white or red wine
1/4 cup cider vinegar
1 cup salad oil
2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/8 teaspoon tarragon
1 bay leaf, crushed into small pieces
1/2 teaspoon thyme or marjoram
1 large clove garlic, finely chopped
Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and use as you would a commercial marinade.
Warning: Once you use a marinade, throw it out and don’t reuse it. Raw meat has bacteria and could cross-contaminate other foods. Also, according to the USDA, you should never marinade poultry or pork at room temperature. Actually, I would never marinate anything at room temperature. If you enjoy marinating your meats, use a glass or plastic bowl rather than a metal one.
— Heloise