Dear Readers: I love soup weather, and there’s nothing like a hearty, healthy bowl of vegetable soup to warm a chilly evening. One of my favorite recipes is Garden Cheddar Soup. To make it, you’ll need:
2 carrots, peeled and sliced
2 small zucchini, halved and sliced
2 tomatoes, peeled and cut into wedges
1 celery stalk, sliced
1 cup portobello mushrooms, sliced
1 onion, halved and sliced
2 garlic cloves, minced
4 1/2 cups beef broth
1 1/2 cups tomato juice
1 tablespoon fresh basil, minced
1/2 cup dry red wine
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
In a stockpot, add first nine ingredients and heat to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Stir in basil, wine, salt, pepper and parsley just before serving. Sprinkle the top of each serving with cheddar cheese.
Did you know that when a soup recipe calls for adding wine, generally you’ll pour in 1 teaspoon of wine to every cup of soup? Or you can just leave the wine out.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.