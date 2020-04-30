Dear Readers: Handwashing is one of the best ways to protect yourself from contracting the coronavirus and help prevent the spread of this deadly virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided the following steps for handwashing:
Wet your hands with clean, running water, turn off the tap and apply soap.
Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers and under your nails.
Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds — for a timer, sing the “Happy Birthday” song twice.
Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.
Dry your hands using a clean towel, or air dry them.
Proper hygiene has taken on a whole new meaning these days. Stay well.
— Heloise
