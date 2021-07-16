Dear Heloise: How many times have we been putting fitted sheets on the bed and don’t know which end goes at the top or bottom. I decided to mark an “X” in a marker at the top, and now I just have to look for the mark.
— Rita H., Leavittsburg, Ohio
Rita, the care label on all sheets usually goes at the bottom. So now you won’t have to mark your bottom sheets anymore.
— Heloise
