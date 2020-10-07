Dear Heloise: I am thrifty in the kitchen. I rarely discard cooking water from any vegetables and even save pasta and potato water. In the fall, I make tasty vegetarian soup from all these liquids; add tomatoes, vegetables, beans and or grains/pasta.
When my carrots got a little too old, I cooked them in enough water to cover, drained and pureed them in a blender, using the cooking liquid to get consistency. I froze the carrot puree in ice cube trays. I added several cubes to soup, stews, sauces, etc. Other things to freeze in ice cube trays: pesto, pimentos in their liquid, mashed bananas for smoothies, broth and tomato paste.
— Reader in Ohio
