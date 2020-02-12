Dear Heloise: Washing your rolling pin in hot, soapy water is great if it’s a marble, plastic or wooden pin, but not if it’s an aluminum rolling pin. I wasn’t aware of the makeup of the interior of my aluminum rolling pin. Putting it in a dishpan of water after you’ve used it will surprise you. The interior of my pin ended up rusting where the rollers are. Thankfully, my mom replaced that pin, which she had given me when we were married, with a new aluminum rolling pin. Now I just use it, rinse it and wipe it off before putting it back in the drawer. — Cyndy, via email
Cyndy, thank you for this helpful information. Kitchen tools are expensive enough, and it’s always better to take care of these items rather than having to replace them.
— Heloise
