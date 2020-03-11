Dear Heloise: Please reprint your matzo ball soup recipe. My family loved it, but I’ve lost the recipe.
— Rebecca in New York
Here it is! You’ll need:
2 eggs
1 cup boiling water
2 tablespoons shortening (chicken fat is preferred for its flavor)
Salt and pepper to taste
1 cup matzo meal
Beat eggs lightly. Add water, shortening, salt and pepper. Mix in matzo meal. Refrigerate several hours or overnight. Shape into balls and drop in a large pot of boiling water. Keep your hands moist while forming the balls to prevent the dough from sticking to your hands. Cover the pot and boil for about 20 minutes. Do not uncover the pot during this time. The balls will have puffed up while boiling. Remove them from the water and put them into chicken soup.
FYI: To get semi-solid soup to slide easily out of the can, first shake the can, then put a small puncture in the bottom. When you open the top the contents will slide right out.
— Heloise
