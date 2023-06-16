Dear Heloise: I have found that most well-made containers can be repurposed and used over and over again. I bought some gum for my son, and it came in a plastic container with a lid that snaps shut. When he was finished with it, I asked for the container and bought a couple more packs for him, with the provision that he returns the container to me. I now use them to store small objects such as straight pins, safety pins, nibs for my fountain pen, ink cartridges, a small address book, bobby pins, cotton swabs, ribbon and much more.
