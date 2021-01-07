Dear Readers: Since the weather outside in most areas is chilly and gray, let’s talk about some houseplants that are easy to care for, courtesy of Good Housekeeping magazine:
Devil’s ivy, aka the pothos plant, will climb all over, and it can tolerate being over-watered and under-watered.
Spider plants emit little offshoots, or “babies,” that can be planted again. Lots of sunlight is required, and weekly watering.
The aloe vera plant requires low light and watering only every other week.
Philodendron? It translates to “love tree.” Minimal watering is best for this plant.
Christmas cactus ... if you’re wanting complete ease, any cactus plant will work for you. The Christmas cactus gives off lovely, bright blooms.
— Heloise
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.