Dear Readers: Everybody wants to feel safe, encouraged and loved.
Sadly, some kids aren’t blessed with an ideal living arrangement; the teenage years especially can be a time of trial and disadvantage.
St. Jude’s Ranch for Children is working to make kids’ lives better. Programs include teaching life skills for the 15- to 18-year-old crowd, pregnancy help and new mommy training, help with homelessness (including keeping siblings together) and healing from exploitation, among many others.
Education completion assistance, job training and housing support are all available. There’s even a scholarship that kids can earn to help with educational expenses.
Would you like to help? You can mail a check donation to:
St. Jude’s Ranch for Children
200 Wilson Circle
Boulder City, NV 89005
Any amount will aid the kids.
— Heloise
P.S. Another way to help is to send the Ranch the fronts of your holiday and birthday greeting cards! The cards are repurposed into new cards and then sold.
The Ranch accepts the fronts of cards with no handwriting on them (no Hallmark, American Greetings or Disney cards due to copyright laws) to provide teens with life and work skills.
Please send card fronts to:
St. Jude’s Ranch for Children
100 St. Jude’s St.
Boulder City, NV 89005