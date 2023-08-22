Dear Annie: I’m close to my nephews, one of whom recently married. The year before the wedding, during its planning, I told the couple that I would like to gift them their honeymoon to their choice destination, Greece, as their wedding present. They were thrilled. I gave them a check several months prior to the wedding to ensure they’d have any needed funds for deposits, airfare, etc., and told them it was fine to cash the check at that time.