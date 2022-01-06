Dear Readers: Need to clean the carpeting in your car? If it doesn’t get clean with just vacuuming, use a wet sponge to rub foam rug cleaner into it. Let it dry and then vacuum.
To ensure leather seats aren’t stained while cleaning them, only use a leather cleaner. Then apply a top coat of a leather protectant specifically created for car seats to help prevent future stains. If you have baby seats in your car, put a plastic sheet or a towel under them to protect the upholstery from liquid spills and food debris.
— Heloise