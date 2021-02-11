Dear Readers: They are sprouting up like spring vegetables: online grocery delivery services, either from your grocery store directly or from an outside company. Are they worth it? Let’s take a look at some advantages:
— You’ve put space between yourself and impulse buys. Can’t grab those candy bars and gossip magazines.
— You may save time, having someone else do your shopping
— There may be online specials that in-store shoppers can’t get.
And some disadvantages:
— You can’t pick your own items, like exactly which apple you’d like (although you can make notes about how the produce should look — like the degree of “greenishness” in the bananas, for example).
— You still might need to go to the grocery for things you use a lot of, like milk, eggs and bread.
— Food safety can be an issue. A cooler on the porch may be necessary to store meats and cold items.
Grocery delivery services charge a fee — usually around $10 per $100 spent, on average. A bargain, or a burden? You decide.
— Heloise
P.S. If you decide to take the plunge, leave the light on for evening deliveries, and make sure your house number is visible from the street.
