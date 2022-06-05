Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for 66 years. He was an only child and quiet, while I am the oldest of three girls and outgoing. We discuss everything; communication and compromise have been the answers over the years.
Also, we recognize that we have differences. For instance, he NEEDS quiet and alone time. Since I am the social person, I try not to talk too much at times — for his peace of mind.
I used to have company over two or three times a week, but when that became too much for him, I cut back. And we would discuss which guests he wanted me to invite over.
We each have things we do away from home, which means that each of us has the place to ourselves at times. We always try to think of the other person’s feelings. He does special things just for me, and I try to do that for him. I always continue to remember what made me fall in love with this person, and I believe he does the same.
Sounds perfect, right? But with all this, I am feeling sort of bored and like I want a little adventure.
— Feeling Restless
Dear Restless: The grass is not greener on the other side; the grass is greener where you water it.
All of the wonderful communication and respect for each other’s boundaries — and remembering what made you fall in love in the first place — are all watering your own lawn.
Now just enjoy the luscious green grass that you both have earned. Maybe it is time to take a trip to a place you never thought you would visit. Or pick up a hobby that you both can do together.
Where to write: Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.