Dear Readers: Do you have a problem with odors lingering around the house? You may have noticed that expensive commercial products just mask the odor. It’s time to try something you probably already have on hand — cheap, safe and effective vinegar.
To remove leftover cooking odors in the kitchen, boil several cups of water and 6 tablespoons of vinegar in a pan on the stove. Add a little cinnamon for a lovely, homey fragrance.
For smoke odors, place bowls of vinegar around the room. This will also work for fresh paint odor and other stubborn, lingering odors.
— Heloise