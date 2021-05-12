Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for many years. He is now in his 80s and should be chauffeured around rather than driving himself. He is adamant that he is a great driver and will drive till the day he drops dead. But he cannot feel his feet at all because of diabetes, and he has cataracts on both eyes.
He’s been told by one of his doctors that if he is hit from behind, his spine could literally internally decapitate his head due to his extremely advanced degenerative disc disease. He is in extreme pain constantly but refuses to give up his right to drive.
This man is a retired senior military officer and a retired surgeon. He has given orders his whole life and doesn’t know how to take any orders.
Please help me know what to do.
I don’t want him to be responsible for someone else getting hurt, but I know he will be beyond angry if I initiate some process that ultimately takes his driving privileges away. I know I’m not the first wife who has had to deal with this. I just don’t know how.
— Don’t Want to
Hurt Someone Else
Dear Don’t Want to Hurt Someone Else: You are very wise to be concerned, and you are correct that you are certainly not the first person to have dealt with this, nor will you be the last. Here are some steps you can take:
— Have a conversation focusing on both your concerns and the positives.
— Ask a respected authority figure or an attorney to reinforce the message about not driving.
— Have a relative or close friend “borrow” the car.
— Hide or “lose” the car keys.
— Anonymously report your husband to the DMV.
— Disable or sell the car.
— Hide your own car and car keys.
Best of luck to you.
