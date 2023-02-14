Dear Heloise: The advice from Janet Ham regarding silencing unknown callers is good, but there is a downside to it. Any calls you receive from doctor’s offices, pharmacies, mechanics, etc., will also be silenced, unless they are in your contact list. I have missed several calls from people I needed to speak to, only to find out that it’s them after the fact. Make sure you add those numbers to your contact list.
