Dear Heloise: Used coffee grounds are powerfully nutritious for houseplants. Here’s how I use them: I soak the coffee grounds in club soda with some cinnamon added. Potassium, phosphorus and nitrogen? Check, check and check.
Once every two weeks, my plants get a big glug of this drink. From my experience, it’s better for the plants and a lot cheaper than store-bought chemical plant foods!
— Mary T. in Texas
Mary, don’t toss banana peels either. Chop into 1-inch pieces and cover in water. Potassium, phosphorus, calcium and magnesium are all present and accounted for. Soak for one hour. Strain the water, and feed plants with it, two times per month.
— Heloise
