Dear Heloise: My family loves tacos, but eating them can be a big mess. I’d like a taco casserole recipe that will be neat and easy while still satisfying our taco cravings.

— Doreen in Hawaii

Doreen, I think you’ll like this one. It’s one of those “non-recipes” we all keep in our heads. There’s no set amount or even a set number of ingredients, only what you have on hand as leftovers or in cans in the cupboard. Here it is:

Taco casserole

Tacos or corn chips

Salsa

Taco meat or leftover ground beef

Beans

Cheese

Sour cream

Black olives

Green pepper

Chopped lettuce

Grease (or spray with nonstick spray) a casserole dish (the size depends on how much you are making), put a bit of salsa on the bottom, then add torn-up tacos or corn chips, and layer with leftover taco meat, and/or beans, cheese, peppers and more salsa. Bake until hot, then garnish with sour cream, olives and chopped lettuce before serving.

For a little extra fun, slice up some avocados to decorate the finished casserole. Delicious!

— Heloise

