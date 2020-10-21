Dear Heloise: My family loves tacos, but eating them can be a big mess. I’d like a taco casserole recipe that will be neat and easy while still satisfying our taco cravings.
— Doreen in Hawaii
Doreen, I think you’ll like this one. It’s one of those “non-recipes” we all keep in our heads. There’s no set amount or even a set number of ingredients, only what you have on hand as leftovers or in cans in the cupboard. Here it is:
Taco casserole
Tacos or corn chips
Salsa
Taco meat or leftover ground beef
Beans
Cheese
Sour cream
Black olives
Green pepper
Chopped lettuce
Grease (or spray with nonstick spray) a casserole dish (the size depends on how much you are making), put a bit of salsa on the bottom, then add torn-up tacos or corn chips, and layer with leftover taco meat, and/or beans, cheese, peppers and more salsa. Bake until hot, then garnish with sour cream, olives and chopped lettuce before serving.
For a little extra fun, slice up some avocados to decorate the finished casserole. Delicious!
— Heloise
