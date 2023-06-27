Dear Annie: I’m 42 and, due to having epilepsy, have never been able to live on my own, without my parents. I haven’t had any kind of social life for the past 13 years. My illness began the year after I graduated high school, and it gradually got worse with time. I have lived with my mom through childhood, and from my senior year of high school until I was 38, I lived with my dad. Now I’m back living with my mom.