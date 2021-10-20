Dear Heloise: HELP! I bought a preowned home, and it’s nice except that where I live I have hard water stains on my chrome faucets and bathroom fixtures. How do I remove this?
— Alan F., San Antonio, Texas
Alan, yes, those stains can ruin the look of your bathroom, but there is a simple solution to this problem. To get rid of soap buildup and hard-water stains, clean the sink and faucets with undiluted white vinegar. If some of the stains are stubborn, soak a paper towel with vinegar, then lay it on the stain for a while before adding some elbow grease to get the stains off.
— Heloise
