Dear Heloise: I have been in HVAC service for 42 years, and while your instructions regarding ceiling fan operation are correct for spaces that do not incorporate central heating and air conditioning, homes built in the last 50+ years with such systems should run the ceiling fans to work with, not against, the airflow from the registers.
If the registers are in the floor and are blowing up the walls, then the ceiling fans should be pushing the air down the center at all times to not work against the HVAC system. Likewise, if the registers are in the ceiling, the fans should be pushing the air up at all times for the same reason. Either way, the air is circulated between floor and ceiling.
I also recommend not using ceiling fans during air-conditioning season if the ceilings are higher than 8 feet. Leave that warm air up there rather than use energy to cool it; instead, use floor fans to circulate air.
Air circulation is always a good thing, and HVAC systems are designed to circulate continuously by turning the fan to “ON” at the thermostat. The fan in my system hasn’t shut off in 20 years.
— Dennis S., Hutchinson, Kan.