Dear Readers: Make sure kids and teens get good information on COVID from lots of different sources, not just from their friends and social media. Do your homework; make sure you understand as many ins and outs about the virus as you can, and sit down with your child and have an honest conversation about the virus.
Many protocols will (and should) stay in play: frequent handwashing, avoiding large crowds, staying home if you feel sick. Encourage these. It appears we may be approaching a good place regarding the virus, but we must stay vigilant.
— Heloise
