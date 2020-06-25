Dear Heloise: I’m a coupon clipper and use them frequently — when I remember to pick them up before leaving to get groceries. I’d either stick them in a pocket and forget to give them to the checker or would lose them. Then I had an idea: Tape the coupon to the item before putting it in the basket. Several checkers have commented on how this helps them. And, when I remember the tape and the coupons (ha!), I save a bit on groceries.
— Doris R., Kerrville, Texas
Doris, how very organized you are! This is a really good hint, especially for those of us who are full of well intentions and a tiny bit forgetful.
— Heloise
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.