Dear Readers: COVID is still with us, and will be for the foreseeable future, although strides have been made, including great movement toward vaccination. Let’s break it down: The novel coronavirus is a disease that can cause serious and even fatal respiratory distress. That the virus attacks the respiratory system is the main reason masks are helping to slow the spread of the virus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov), COVID spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets as we breathe, talk, laugh, cough or sneeze.
A cloth mask acts as a barrier to stop these droplets from spreading in the air from the wearer, and a mask acts as a barrier to stop droplets from spreading to you from someone else. For your health and the health of everyone around you, it is best to wear a cloth mask, wash your hands frequently, and maintain six feet of distance between you and everyone else.
— Heloise
