Dear Heloise: Recently, you printed a letter from a reader who said it was OK to reuse your bath towels from one day to the next, that there wasn’t a chance of infection or bacterial transmission. That couldn’t be further from the truth!
I had a relative who also believed this myth. This person would reuse their towels over and over again. Until one day that person got ringworm. This relative went to the doctor, and the doctor advised them that this was pretty common with people who use their towels over and over again.
He explained the misconception and said that leaving your towel on the rack after using it wouldn’t make it dry the next day. It will still be moist and a breeding ground for all kinds of germs and bacteria, even a whole day later! The best thing you can do is use a new, clean towel every day.
The ringworm problem was cleared up, and to this day this person doesn’t reuse bath towels. Just to be clear, I have never reused bath towels. It was good training in the military, and I always did it anyway.
— Luis Castro, Palmdale, California