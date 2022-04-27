Dear Heloise: Every morning I give each of my three children (ages 9, 12 and 13) a chewable vitamin. My husband thinks vitamins are unnecessary for children, but I don’t think they can eat enough to get all the vitamins they need while they are still children. Although my three youngsters are very active in sports and have healthy appetites, I still believe chewable vitamins are good for them. Which of us is correct?
— Tina W., Pineville, Ky.
Tina, first check with your doctor to see if they think your children need to take vitamins. If they think it’s a good idea, use vitamins designed for your child’s age group. And never call chewable vitamins “candy” or exceed the recommended dosage. Most experts, and that includes the American Academy of Pediatrics, prefer not to offer an official opinion on vitamins for kids because each child and each situation is different. To further investigate vitamins for your children, you might want to go to www.hopkinsallchildrens.org or www.mayoclinic.org.
— Heloise