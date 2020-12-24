Dear Annie: I’ve been in this relationship with a guy for four years. I think I can count on both hands how many times he’s said he loves me. I’ve always questioned his love for me. He barely touches me. If I touch him, he jumps away from me, but when he’s ready to be affectionate, I’m always available to him. The last time we were intimate was many months ago. Another thing that concerns me: Whenever we have conflict, he always threatens to leave. I told him that I don’t appreciate the threats and that I would never ask a partner to leave unless I actually wanted him to go.
The last time he threatened to leave, I told him to leave and that I would help him pack. So far, he’s stopped with the threats since then.
I’m 49 years old, and I just can’t see myself wasting another year with this type of relationship. It’s hard and depressing, especially during the pandemic. I feel like he’s a manipulator and needs to go. What should I do?
— Feeling Unloved
Dear Feeling Unloved: I don’t think that you need me to tell you what to do. You’re just having trouble actually doing it. My advice: Stop thinking of the last four years as a waste. Far from helping you gin up the courage to leave, that mindset may actually paralyze you into staying. Instead, consider that the relationship offered valuable lessons and growth (and, hopefully, some happy memories), but it’s no longer serving you. The sooner you end this, the sooner you’ll be onward and upward.
