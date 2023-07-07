Dear Annie: I have been married now for almost 23 years. Soon after the wedding, I found that my wife had virtually no interest in intimacy of any kind. Three therapists and many months later, the situation is the same. She does have admirable attributes, and I have made an effort to love her for those. The truth is that any kind of sexual relationship has been out of the question and I just have to live with it. I am desperate for physical attention, but I don’t want a divorce and cheating is out of the question, so my choices are few.