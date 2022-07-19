Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for almost 16 years. Two months ago, I found out that he has been having affairs pretty much the whole time.
He has been hooking up with a man for 14 years and has been having random hookups with men and women off Craigslist for years. He’s had a girlfriend since last August. They have trips planned this fall to Puerto Rico.
He’s not sorry he’s been cheating. He’s sorry I found out. He has no intention of stopping. He’s just living his best life.
I am devastated. I don’t know how I’ve been so stupid and clueless. How do I move on?
— Clueless
Dear Clueless: I am very sorry that you are going through this. The good news is that the worst is over. You now know who this man really is. Don’t spend another minute with him. The front windshield is much bigger than the rearview mirror. Move forward to find a good therapist to heal from the trauma you just endured, and move on to live your best life — filled with honesty and integrity. It’s out there, waiting for you.