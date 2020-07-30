Dear Readers: Do your kids or grandkids ask to borrow your car? Establishing rules for them is a good idea. Here are some hints:
No cellphone use, including talking (except hands-free), no texting and no taking pictures or shooting video while driving.
Make sure insurance policies are up to date and other drivers are covered.
Let them know they need to bring the car back as clean as they found it.
Smoking should be a no-no.
Keep the radio volume low; hearing emergency vehicles and other sounds of the street is necessary.
Teach your kids to be responsible drivers. Driving is a privilege; it is not a right.
— Heloise
