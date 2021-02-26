Dear Heloise: Working for a major cosmetic company has taught me a lot over the years, and I’d like to pass on the most common mistakes I see.
Don’t close your eye when applying eyeliner.
You don’t need to match your eye makeup to your clothing.
If you outline your lips, use a nude pencil. It will keep lipstick from running.
Blend, blend, blend all of your makeup. No hard lines.
If your makeup is over a year old or has a bad odor, throw it out.
Don’t pump your eyelash wand. You’re just pushing air into the container.
Always wash your makeup off before going to bed. Then apply moisturizer.
— Joyce H., Los Angeles
