Dear Heloise: Several years ago, a mechanic at a well-known auto repair business told me about a little trick to extend the life of your windshield wipers. He said if people would apply WD-40 to their wipers once a month, it would extend the quality of the wipers by several months/years. He said, “I bet you apply moisturizer to your face regularly. It’s the same with the wipers. They dry out, particularly in this hot Texas weather.” He was 100% spot-on!