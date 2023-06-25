Dear Annie: Where do I even start with a mother like mine? She tries WAY too hard to be funny, and I usually end up being the butt of her jokes, which, as a shy introvert, I’m not crazy about. I’ve backed off on sharing news about what’s going on in my life because for whatever reason, she feels compelled to make my business everyone else’s business (including personal medical stuff), and worse, anytime she offers me any financial assistance (I don’t ask; she offers), she always manages to turn it around and make me feel guilty for needing help.