Dear Heloise: Please remind people that when they walk down a road (a two-lane road) with little or no shoulder, to always walk facing oncoming traffic. With so many pedestrians and drivers on their cellphones, far too many people are not paying attention to people walking along the road or to traffic. At least if you’re walking toward traffic you might have a chance to get out of the way if the driver is careless about watching the road.
— Carol L., Silver Springs, Maryland
Carol, you’re absolutely correct. There are so many distracted drivers on the road that many accident reports contain the phrase “I didn’t see” or “I didn’t hear” or “I didn’t know.” So, readers, please watch the road, and if you need to check your phone or make a call, pull over and stop.
