Dear Annie: You indicated that it was too late to send cards to our sailors and troops for Christmas. How’s about a little advance planning! Valentine’s Day is only about four weeks away. How can readers send cards to troops in celebration of that holiday?
— Steve, USAF (retired)
Dear Steve: This is a great idea. You can send valentines to deployed troops via Hugs for Soldiers. Please adhere to the following guidelines:
—Do not send cards larger than 8 1/2x11 inches.
—Do not use glitter or materials that easily break off.
—Keep your messages positive.
—Do not put individual valentines in sealed envelopes. Bundle cards and send in a single large envelope or box.
Mail them to Hugs for Soldiers, P.O. Box 2887, Duluth, GA, 30096. For more tips, including instructions for shipping your cards via FedEx or UPS, visit https://www.hugsforsoldiers.org/valentine-cards.
