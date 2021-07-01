Dear Annie: I read and enjoy your column every day, and I respect your advice. Whenever I read about someone who has moved to a new town or is lonely, you give them good advice suggesting that they get out, join a club, activity, etc.
However, my husband and I have moved 20 times, and the first thing we do when we move in is find a good church. Of course, not all congregations are as accepting as we are taught to be, but there is always the right one; it just takes visiting a few. In our congregation, we go out of our way to welcome newcomers and even have a special welcoming table with a small gift. I hope that you will add this to your list of suggestions.
— Sandi M.
Dear Sandi: Indeed, for those who worship, church can be a wonderful way to find new friends and community. I’m glad to print your tip here.
