Dear Heloise: Somehow a minor controversy has arisen regarding use of a bath towel more than once because of perceived dead skin cells acting as a culture for other bacteria. Although this is at least theoretically a potential, it must be taken in context. All day long, every human and animal is shedding dead skin, hair, fur, dandruff, bacteria and virus-laden exhaled air, and saliva when we eat and speak normally — not to mention coughing, sneezing, cat furballs and dog excrement in the neighborhood, etc. I don’t mean to sound too gross. Thank goodness we currently wear masks and have social distancing.
Dead cells on a once-used bath towel is a minor possible concern, if even that. The human and animal body is a marvel of biological self- protection without which all animal species would have long since vanished. Give Mother Nature and our Collective Creator a round of cheer and reuse that bath towel, if you wish.
— John M. in Maryland