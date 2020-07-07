Dear Readers: While we are still in the midst of this pandemic, we all need to stay vigilant about social distancing and staying home if you feel sick.
Try to keep a distance of six feet between you and others and avoid large crowds. Since COVID-19 is a respiratory virus that spreads when a person with the virus coughs, sneezes or talks and releases respiratory droplets, it’s important to cover your mouth and nose with a cloth mask.
Hand-washing is critical: use soap and water, and wash for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, find hand sanitizer with a minimum of 60% alcohol; use that. Do not touch your mouth, eyes or nose.
Finally, wipe down and DISINFECT frequently touched items in the home: light switches, countertops, keyboards, faucet handles, etc.