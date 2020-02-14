Dear Heloise: My two old tomcats sprayed my bottom kitchen cabinets (like male cats do) to mark their territory. How do I get rid of the smell? I’ve used soap and water, but still there is a small trace of odor. Help!
— Janet D., Exeter, R.I.
Janet, the soap and water was a good idea, but if it’s the smell you’re after, you would be better off by mixing a solution of 50 percent white vinegar with 50 percent water and about four drops of liquid detergent. This is an easy and simple method of eliminating odors.
FYI: To help eliminate cooking odors, add some cinnamon to a pan of water and vinegar on the stove and boil to fill your home with a lovely scent.
— Heloise
