Dear Annie: I guess I need to be brought into 2020 on an issue of wedding etiquette. I lived for several years in the Deep South, and it was a common practice to feed your family before attending a wedding, BBQ or other function, especially when you had children. The reason is so that your spouse and kids would not swarm the appetizer table or buffet line and completely embarrass you.
Recently, I attended a wedding where one woman and her spouse brought their six kids. Additionally, there were countless other children. There was an appetizer table set up while the wedding party had photos taken, and the children acted like they hadn’t eaten in weeks. They also ran, played tag and generally acted like it was a game to see who could take the most from the table. They did not get food and then find a seat to settle down and eat. An 86-year-old man, a family member of the groom, left before the meal as he was concerned someone would make him fall!
There was a cash bar there as well. I, too, left early — and I am the parent of one of the people being married. The children were already running without any parental supervision, and I did not think alcohol was going to improve the situation.
Was I wrong to just ignore the hoards of children running through the dance floor and dashing under tables?
I did not know all the people to ask them to control their children, but I also did not feel it was my place
— Confused Southerner
Dear Confused Southerner: I’m sorry that you had to experience that. I don’t think it matters if it’s 1920 or 2020 — allowing children to take all of the food and run around as if it’s recess on a playground is incredibly rude. Their parents should have stopped them and explained that they need to be respectful during a wedding and that it is an honor to be invited, so they should act accordingly.
In hindsight, you should have said something to the parents of the children — politely and firmly.
